Bottom line

ENERGY

​NextEra Energy Resources LLC hired Putala Strategies to lobby on the importation of solar panel components from Southeast Asia. Christopher Putala, former senior aide to President Biden during his tenure as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, will work on the account.

​GM Defense LLC hired American Defense International Inc. to lobby on advancements to military mobility and energy storage solutions. Josh Martin, former chief of staff to former House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mac Thornberry (R-Texas), will work on the account.

​Gecko Robotics hired J.A. Green and Co. to lobby on appropriations for the Department of Defense, Department of the Interior and Environmental Protection Agency. Jeffrey Green, former counsel for the House Armed Services Committee, will work on the account.

TAX

BlockFi hired Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP to lobby on regulatory and tax policy for digital asset financial service providers. Mark Epley, former senior adviser to former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), will work on the account.

Gopuff hired Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP to lobby on the intersection of international tax and deductibility of interest. Zach ​Rudisill, former tax counsel to Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), will work on the account.

HEALTH CARE

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. hired Podesta.com to lobby on funding for clinical trials. Longtime Democratic fundraiser Tony Podesta, who went on hiatus in 2017 following an inquiry from former special counsel Robert Mueller, will work on the account.

INFRASTRUCTURE

The ​Florida Transportation Builders’ Association hired Ballard Partners to lobby on Biden administration labor rules, including its Buy America requirement. Brian Ballard, vice chairman of former President Trump’s inaugural committee, will work on the account.