Bottom line

TRADE

​Target Corp. hired Cornerstone Government Affairs Inc. to lobby on issues related to trade, importation of infant baby formula, data privacy, trademarks, supply chains, corporate tax policy, budget reconciliation and measures in the China competition bill. Christopher ​Hodgson, former deputy floor director for House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), will work on the account.

The American Clean Power Association hired Platinum Advisors DC LLC to lobby on trade issues related to solar panels and panel components. Daniel ​Sepulveda, former deputy assistant secretary of State in the Obama administration, will work on the account.

TECHNOLOGY

The ​Flex Association hired Kountoupes Denham Carr & Reid LLC to lobby on issues impacting the app-based economy. MJ Kenny, former deputy floor director to Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), will work on the account.

VMWare Inc. hired Salt Point Strategies to lobby on multi-cloud policy and cyber issues. David Redl, former head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in the Trump administration, will work on the account.

Alarm.com hired Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas Inc. to monitor privacy, antitrust and trade legislation. Bruce Mehlman, former assistant secretary of Commerce for technology policy in the George W. Bush administration, will work on the account.

IMMIGRATION

​Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. hired Fierce Government Relations to lobby on immigration and agriculture issues. Aleix ​Jarvis, former legislative director for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), will work on the account.

Andrew Yang’s ​Humanity Forward hired Tiber Creek Group to lobby on issues surrounding visas for high-skilled workers. Jen Olson, former legislative director for Graham, will work on the account.