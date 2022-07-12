Bottom line

BUSINESS

The Walt Disney Co. hired former Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) to lobby on entertainment industry, copyright and theme park security issues. Goodlatte, a 13-term congressman, previously chaired the House Judiciary Committee.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce hired Fulcrum Public Affairs to lobby on issues related to artificial intelligence and consumer privacy and emerging technology bills. Sasha Bernhard, former senior policy adviser to Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), will work on the account.

HEALTH CARE

Walgreen Co. hired Ballard Partners to lobby on Medicare reimbursement issues. Brian Ballard, vice chairman of former President Trump’s inaugural committee, will work on the account.

AstraZeneca hired Squire Patton Boggs to lobby on issues related to the pharmaceutical firm’s efforts to use a non-global warming gas in its metered dose inhalers. Caren Street, former executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus, will work on the account.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

The ​Managed Funds Association hired T Cap Solutions LLC to lobby on regulation and legislation related to the market structure of the financial services industry. Charlie ​Thornton, former chief of staff for the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission in the Trump administration, will work on the account.

The ​Association of Digital Asset Markets hired Mayer Brown LLP to lobby on Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight of digital derivative assets. Jonathan Becker, former chief of staff to Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), will work on the account.

DEMOCRACY

The Brennan Center for Justice hired The Raben Group to lobby on federal election legislation, including the Electoral Count Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. Jeremy Paris, former Democratic special counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee, will work on the account.