Bottom line

Lobbying Contracts

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 07/19/22 6:00 AM ET
PRIVACY

The Walt Disney Co. hired Alpine Advisors to lobby on the American Data Privacy and Protection Act. Former Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), who previously chaired the House Energy and Commerce Committee that is handling the privacy bill, will work on the account. Walden will also lobby for Fox Corp. on the privacy bill.

​H&R Block Management LLC hired Crossroads Strategies LLC to lobby on the privacy bill and other consumer issues. Jason Gleason, former chief of staff to Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.), will work on the account. 

TECHNOLOGY

​Samsung Semiconductor Inc. hired Cornerstone Government Affairs Inc. to lobby on federal semiconductor policy as lawmakers consider a bill to provide $52 billion in chipmaking subsidies. Stacy ​Rich, former leadership staff director to Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), will work on the account.

​Applied Blockchain Inc. hired Elevate Government Affairs LLC to lobby on data mining and energy issues surrounding data centers. Rob Chamberlin, former Republican chief counsel to the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, will work on the account.

RETAIL

7 Eleven Inc. hired BGR Government Affairs to lobby on issues related to credit card swipe fees. David Urban, a top campaign adviser to former President Trump, will work on the account.

​Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. hired Holland & Knight LLP to lobby on recycling policy and agriculture issues. Dimitri Karakitsos, former senior GOP counsel to the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, will work on the account.

SPORTS

The Washington Commanders hired Dentons US LLP to lobby on federal transportation funding and infrastructure implementation. Callie Fuselier, a former aide to the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.), will work on the account.

