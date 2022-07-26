Bottom line

trending:

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 07/26/22 6:00 AM ET
TECHNOLOGY

Intel Corp. hired Capitol Tax Partners LLP to lobby on issues related to international tax policy and research and development incentives. Randy Herndon, former tax counsel to Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), will work on the account.

​Samsung Semiconductor Inc. hired CGCN Group LLC to lobby on bills to provide billions of dollars in chipmaking subsidies. Jay Cranford, former policy adviser to then-House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio), will work on the account. The company also hired The Duberstein Group Inc. to lobby on the semiconductor bills. 

OVERSIGHT

The Washington Commanders Football Team hired Harbinger Strategies LLC to lobby on issues related to the House Oversight and Reform Committee’s investigation into the team’s workplace culture. Parker ​Poling, former executive director of the National Republican Congressional Committee, will work on the account. The team also hired Cypress Advocacy LLC to lobby on issues related to the investigation. 

HEALTH CARE

​Adult Vaccine Access Coalition hired Todd Strategy Group to lobby on vaccine access and reimbursement issues. Paul ​Edattel, former GOP chief counsel on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, will work on the account. 

The ​American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology hired The Daschle Group to lobby on issues related to Department of Veterans Affairs national practice standards and federal physician supervision regulations. Former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) will work on the account.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

TD Bank hired Resolution Public Affairs LLC to lobby on issues impacting regional banks. Heather ​McHugh, former legislative director for Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), will work on the account.

