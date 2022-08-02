Bottom line

ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT

National Grid hired Forbes Tate Partners to lobby on issues related to clean energy tax credits, hydrogen and climate change. Ryan McConaghy, former senior adviser to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), will work on the account.

NatureServe hired Cassidy & Associates to lobby for conservation funding programs at the Interior, Defense and Transportation departments. Kai Anderson, former deputy chief of staff to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.), will work on the account.

The ​National Association of State Park Directors hired Signal Group Consulting to lobby on issues related to Land and Water Conservation Fund implementation and funding. Madeline ​Wade, former special project director for former House Energy and Commerce Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.), will work on the account.

TECH

Self-driving startup Pony.AI hired Dentons Global Advisors Government Relations to lobby on issues regarding autonomous vehicles. John Russell, former aide to former Speaker Denny Hastert (R-Ill.), will work on the account.

Crypto investment firm Paradigm hired Mercury Strategies to lobby on financial services, agriculture and taxation issues related to digital assets. Anne ​Kelley, former deputy director of the Securities and Exchange Commission, will work on the account.

Anti-fraud startup SentiLink hired Rich Feuer Anderson to lobby on implementation of the Taxpayer First Act, Customer Identification Program modernization, Social Security number verification and issues related to identifying fraud. Jared Sawyer, former deputy assistant secretary at the Treasury Department, will work on the account.

INFRASTRUCTURE

The ​National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association hired GrayRobinson to lobby on implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Chris McCannell, former press secretary to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), will work on the account.