Lobbying Contracts

Bottom line

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 08/16/22 6:00 AM ET
Greg Nash

HEALTH CARE

Bayer Corp. hired Williams and Jensen to lobby on issues related to contraception access, drug pricing and Medicare coverage policies. Former Rep. Ann Marie Buerkle (R-N.Y.), who also served as acting chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, will work on the account. 

Nestle USA hired Rampy Northrup LLC to lobby on issues related to baby formula and medical nutrition. Stephen Northrup, former Republican health policy director of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, will work on the account.  

Perrigo Co. hired Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer to lobby on health care issues, including baby formula manufacturing. Mark Epley, former senior adviser and general counsel to former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), will work on the account.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

​The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. hired Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck to lobby on issues related to taxes and the SAFE Banking Act, a bill to allow cannabis companies to access banking services. Nadeam Elshami, former chief of staff to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), will work on the account.   

TRADE

Kohler Co. hired Crossroads Strategies to lobby on the China competition bill, Democrats’ budget reconciliation package and implementation of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, among other measures. Former Sen. John Breaux (D-La.) will work on the account. 

Chipmaker SK Hynix hired Covington & Burling to lobby on the semiconductor manufacturing bill. Bill Wichterman, policy adviser to former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-Tenn.), will work on the account. 

Furniture manufacturer Cabinetworks Group hired Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg to lobby on antidumping and countervailing duties policy. Former Rep. Jerry Weller (R-Ill.) will work on the account. 

