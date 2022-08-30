Bottom line

INTERNATIONAL

Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf hired Hobart Hallaway & Quayle Ventures to lobby on issues related to professional golf in the U.S. and enabling professional golfers to play when and where they choose. Former Rep. Ben Quayle (R-Ariz.) will work on the account.

ENERGY

Pipeline operator The Williams Companies hired VNF Solutions to lobby on issues related to permitting reform. Former Sen. Mary Landrieu (D-La.), who previously chaired the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, will work on the account.

Business payments firm TreviPay hired Invariant to lobby on digital fuel transactions and secure technology for fuel procurement. Lindley Sherer, former chief of staff to House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), will work on the account.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Southwebb Bridge Company hired Covington & Burling to lobby on issues related to a presidential permit for a border crossing bridge between Mexico and Laredo, Texas. Alan ​ Larson, former under secretary of state for economic, business and agricultural affairs, will work on the account.

​Crowley Maritime Corp. hired Platinum Advisors DC to lobby on issues related to interstate use of articulated tug barges. Daniel Sepulveda, former deputy assistant secretary of state in the Obama administration, will work on the account.

DEFENSE

​NightHawk Biosciences hired Horizons Global Solutions to lobby on policy and procurement issues within the biodefense space. David Lasseter, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for countering weapons of mass destruction, will work on the account.

Defense private equity firm Acorn Growth Companies hired Oculus Strategies to lobby on the National Defense Authorization Act and Defense Appropriations Act. Chris Caron, former deputy chief of staff to Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), will work on the account.