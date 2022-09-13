Bottom line

FOOD

PepsiCo hired Cassidy & Associates to lobby on recycling and plastic waste reduction issues. Jen Adler, former communications director for Democrats on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, will work on the account.

​Feeding America hired Pioneer Public Affairs to advocate on behalf of the organization around the upcoming White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Kim Corbin, former senior adviser to House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), will work on the account.

TECHNOLOGY

GoFundMe hired KDCR Partners to lobby on issues related to online platforms. David Peluso, former chief of staff to Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), ranking member on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, will work on the account.

​Akoustis Technologies hired Dentons Global Advisors Government Relations to lobby on implementation of the CHIPS Act and federal semiconductor policy. Alexander Lurie, former chief of staff to Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), will work on the account.

WORKFORCE

Harbor Freight Tools USA hired Penn Hill Group to lobby on workforce development and career and technical education programs and initiatives. Vic Klatt, former Republican staff director on the House Education and the Workforce Committee, will work on the account.

DEFENSE

The Spaceport Company hired Holland & Knight to lobby on the fiscal year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act. Daniel Sennott, former Republican staff director on the House Armed Services Committee, will work on the account.