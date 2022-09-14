Lobbying world

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce hired former Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) as head of congressional affairs. Jenkins served two terms from 2015 to 2018 and most recently was chief justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. The Chamber also hired Volkswagen Group of America executive David Detweiler as general counsel.

The American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, a pro-business group launched to challenge the U.S. Chamber, added Jeff Miller and Michael Catanzaro as top advisers. Miller, a leading GOP fundraiser and lobbyist, was vice chair of former President Trump’s inaugural committee. Catanzaro is president of the CGCN Group and previously served as a White House aide under Trump. The group also hired Alex Vargo, a former staffer for Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), as vice president for policy.

Adam Berg joined Squire Patton Boggs as a counsel in the firm’s public policy practice. Berg most recently served as Democrats’ chief counsel on the House Appropriations Committee. He previously was deputy staff director and counsel on the House Rules Committee.

Saat Alety joined Federal Hall Policy Advisors as a partner. Alety most recently led federal affairs at Allstate and previously served as staff director for Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee’s housing subcommittee.

Joe Brazauskas joined Bracewell as a principal. Brazauskas previously served as GOP senior counsel on the House Oversight and Reform Committee and associate administrator for congressional and intergovernmental relations at the Environmental Protection Agency under Trump.

Invariant hired Drew Griffin to its government relations and communications team. Griffin most recently served as chief of staff to Rep. Bob Latta (R-Ohio), ranking member on the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s technology subcommittee.

Roberti Global hired Tim McKone as a senior adviser. McKone recently retired from his longtime post as AT&T’s executive vice president for federal relations to launch his own firm, McK Strategies. He advised several GOP presidential campaigns, including former President George W. Bush’s 2004 reelection campaign.

The American Library Association hired Marjory Blumenthal and Christopher Harris as senior policy fellows. Blumenthal previously served as executive director of former President Obama’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

MetLife appointed Ben Cushman as head of global regulatory policy. Cushman joined Metlife in 2018 as a vice president and previously oversaw the Treasury Department’s work in Southeast Asia.