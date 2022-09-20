Bottom line

ENERGY

Renewable energy startup Rondo Energy hired K&L Gates to lobby on implementation of the Infrastructure Reduction Act’s energy policies. Laurie ​Purpuro, former senior policy adviser at the Department of Energy, will work on the account.

Air Products and Chemicals hired Steptoe & Johnson to lobby on federal hydrogen pipeline regulations. Jim Barnette, former Republican general counsel on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, will work on the account.

Nuclear reactor firm ​X-energy hired Crossroads Strategies to lobby on federal policies and funding related to nuclear products and systems. Jason ​Gleason, former chief of staff to Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.), will work on the account.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Perdue Foods hired McGuireWoods Consulting to lobby on energy and water appropriations bills and infrastructure improvements at Virginia ports. Paul Reagan, former chief of staff to former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), will work on the account.

Washington state’s ​Port of Olympia hired Crossroads Strategies to lobby on issues and funding related to maritime transportation infrastructure, environmental restoration and economic development. Ben ​McMakin, former legislative director to Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), will work on the account.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Crypto investment firm Paradigm hired Subject Matter to lobby on issues related to digital assets and Web3 technologies. Keith Castaldo, former general counsel to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), will work on the account.

Invesco Holding Company hired KDCR Partners to lobby on economic policy issues. Lisa Kountoupes, former deputy assistant and House liaison to former President Clinton, will work on the account.