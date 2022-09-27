Bottom Line

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

T-Mobile USA hired Ryan Costello Strategies to lobby on spectrum policy, 5G, broadband deployment and privacy issues. Former Rep. Ryan Costello (R-Pa.), a two-term congressman, will work on the account.

ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT

CoreLogic hired Cypress Advocacy to lobby on mortgage appraisal modernization, natural disaster mitigation and implementation of President Biden’s executive action on climate change. Lisa Peto, former chief counsel for Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee, will work on the account.

Analytics firm Backpack Group hired Putala Strategies to lobby on the use of energy analytics software for real estate to advance climate goals. Christopher Putala, former senior aide to President Biden during his tenure as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, will work on the account.

Sustainability nonprofit Ceres hired FGS Global to lobby on the Securities and Exchange Commission climate disclosure ruling. Catharine ​Ransom, former professional staffer for Democrats on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, will work on the account.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Waev hired Invariant to lobby on issues related to low speed electric vehicles. Ben Klein, former legislative director to Sen. Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.), will work on the account.

IMMIGRATION

The American Seniors Housing Association hired Greenberg Traurig to lobby on immigration and labor and employment issues. Immigration advocacy expert Laura Reiff will work on the account.