Bottom line

HEALTH CARE

Organon hired Williams and Jensen to lobby on issues related to unintended pregnancy prevention and contraception access. Susan ​Hirschmann, former chief of staff to then-House Majority Whip Tom DeLay (R-Texas), will work on the account.

Emergent Biosolutions hired Capitol Counsel to lobby on development, acquisition and stockpiling of medical countermeasures and prepare for reauthorization of the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act. Jeff Carroll, former Democratic staff director on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, will work on the account.

Bausch Health Companies hired Foley & Lardner to lobby on issues surrounding its legal battle to prevent generic versions of its irritable bowel syndrome diarrhea drug from entering the market. Jennifer Walsh, former chief of staff to former Rep. Dennis Cardoza (D-Calif.), will work on the account.

ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT

Renewable energy startup Koloma hired Monument Advocacy to lobby on issues related to clean energy development including tax issues. John Mulligan, former chief of staff to Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, will work on the account.

Direct air capture startup Heirloom Carbon Technologies hired Boundary Stone Partners to lobby for policies to incentivize broad scale deployment of technology to extract carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Shane Skelton, former legislative counsel to Rep. Bob Latta (R-Ohio), will work on the account.

IMMIGRATION

The World Bank Group hired Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen, & Loewy to lobby on potential policy changes to processing of employment documents for G-4 visa dependents. Bo Cooper, former general counsel of the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service, will work on the account.