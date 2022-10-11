Bottom line

FINANCIAL SERVICES

The Coalition for 1099-K Fairness hired Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld to lobby on legislation to repeal the transaction reporting threshold in the American Rescue Plan and other related bills. Arshi ​Siddiqui, former senior policy adviser to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), will work on the account.

TD Bank hired the CGCN Group to lobby on issues related to community development, banking activity and mergers and acquisitions. Sam Geduldig, former senior adviser to then-House Majority Whip Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), will work on the account.

The Web 3.0 Technologies Foundation hired Invariant to lobby on blockchain technology issues. Kelly ​Hitchcock, former GOP professional staffer on the House Appropriations Financial Services and General Government subcommittee, will work on the account.

​Fidelity National Financial hired Williams and Jensen to lobby on title insurance issues. Joel Oswald, former GOP professional staffer on the Senate Banking Committee, will work on the account.

ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT

The Carbon Advocacy Project hired Pioneer Public Affairs to lobby on SEC carbon disclosure rules, federal building energy standards, decarbonization efforts in agriculture, oil extraction and various executive branch policies to address climate change before 2024. Alex McDonough, former senior policy adviser to then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.), will work on the account.

The ​National Association of Clean Water Agencies hired Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck to lobby on the impact of PFAS on the food and water industries. Jessica Kramer, former Republican counsel on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, will work on the account.

INFRASTRUCTURE

The Digital Container Shipping Association hired Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies to lobby for digital standards in maritime shipping. Towner French, former Republican deputy staff director on the House Rules Committee, will work on the account.