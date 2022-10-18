Bottom line

ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT

The Partnership to Address Global Emissions, a coalition backed by American energy companies, hired Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld to lobby for replacing overseas coal usage with U.S. liquefied natural gas. Brian Pomper, former Democratic chief international trade counsel for the Senate Finance Committee, will work on the account.

The New Energy Technology Manufacturers Alliance, a group of clean energy manufacturers, hired Venn Strategies to lobby on federal funding, financing, trade and tax policies for new energy technologies. Ben ​Steinberg, former senior adviser at the Department of Energy, will work on the account.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Kia America hired Covington & Burling to provide public policy advice on the Inflation Reduction Act. Nick Xenakis, former senior counsel for Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, will work on the account.

The Alliance for Financing U.S. Infrastructure hired Squire Patton Boggs to lobby for the creation of an infrastructure bank. Former Rep. Bill Shuster (R-Pa.) will work on the account.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

BlackRock hired Resolution Public Affairs to lobby on financial services issues. Heather McHugh, former legislative director to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), will work on the account.

The ​Crypto Council for Innovation hired Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld to lobby on issues related to cryptocurrency legislation. Brendan Dunn, former policy adviser and counsel to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), will work on the account.

FOOD

The Kellogg Co. hired BGR Government Affairs to lobby on issues related to federal nutrition assistance programs. Fred Turner, former chief of staff to Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), will work on the account.