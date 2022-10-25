Bottom line

INFRASTRUCTURE

Amazon Corporate hired Salt Point Strategies to lobby on unlicensed spectrum allocations, satellite constellations and consumer technology devices. David Redl, former head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in the Trump administration, will work on the account.

Mining company United Rare Earths hired Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck to lobby for federal funding to build a rare earths mineral facility in Tennessee. Al Mottur, former senior communications counsel for Democrats on the Senate Commerce Committee, will work on the account.

HEALTH CARE

Several physician staffing firms, including Radiology Partners, Envision Healthcare and TeamHealth, hired Liberty Partners to lobby on implementation of the No Surprises Act, a law aimed at ending surprise medical bills.

The Pharmaceutical Industry Labor Management Association hired Dentons US to lobby on issues impacting workforce and innovation in the pharmaceutical industry. Callie Fuselier, a former aide to the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.), will work on the account.

BUSINESS

PepsiCo hired Fierce Government Relations to lobby on workforce, immigration and tax issues. Aleix Jarvis, former legislative director to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), will work on the account.

The Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry hired Ervin Graves Strategy Group to lobby on tax, regulatory, trade and business issues impacting Arizona commerce. Former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon (R-Ariz.) will work on the account.

The PNC Financial Services Group hired West Front Strategies to lobby on financial services industry issues. Malloy ​McDaniel, former policy adviser to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), will work on the account.