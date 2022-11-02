Bottom line

DEMOCRACY

The Renew Democracy Initiative, a group run by Russian pro-democracy activist Garry Kasparov, hired Ridgely Walsh to support its pro-Ukraine media and advocacy efforts. Juleanna Glover, former press secretary in the George W. Bush White House, will work on the account.

TRADE

The Business Council of Canada hired Capitol Counsel to promote stronger U.S.-Canada relations and lobby on issues related to energy, climate, automobiles, supply chains and the U.S.-Canada border. Clint Robinson, former associate administrator at the General Services Administration, will work on the account.

The American Olive Oil Producers Association hired Elias Walker to lobby on disaster assistance, crop insurance, food safety and trade matters. Lorren Walker, former chief of staff at the Department of Agriculture in the Trump administration, will work on the account.

HEALTH CARE

America’s Essential Hospitals, a trade group representing safety net hospitals, hired Welsh Rose to lobby on Medicare and Medicaid issues. Kristin Welsh, former Republican deputy health policy director on the Senate Finance Committee, will work on the account.

Assisted living trade group Argentum hired Forbes Tate Partners to lobby on senior living issues and the COVID-19 response. Cindy Brown, former chief of staff to Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), will work on the account.

TECHNOLOGY

Semiconductor component manufacturer Process Technology hired Thorn Run Partners to lobby on implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act. Chris Fish, former chief of staff to former Rep. John Sweeney (R-N.Y.), will work on the account.