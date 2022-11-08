Bottom line

INFRASTRUCTURE

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, one of the two largest rail unions, hired Tollhouse Enterprize LLC to lobby on issues related to contract disputes. John Tolman, a former vice president at the union, will work on the account.

The Alliance for Financing U.S. Infrastructure hired Orion Strategies to lobby for a bill to create a federal infrastructure bank. Frank Craddock, the firm’s director of federal affairs, will work on the account.

Appalachian Resource Company hired North Star Strategies to lobby on mining issues. Dave Moss, former special assistant to former Kentucky Gov. Ernie Fletcher (R), will work on the account.

DEFENSE

The Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense hired Horizons Global Solutions to lobby on biodefense policy issues concerning the Department of Defense. David Lasseter, former deputy assistant secretary of Defense for countering weapons of mass destruction, will work on the account.

Virtual reality startup HTX Labs hired Thorn Run Partners to lobby for federal funding and increase awareness about its immersive training platform. B.G. Wright, former professional staffer on the House Appropriations Committee, will work on the account.

FOOD

The CSPI Action Fund, a group advocating for better access to nutritious food, hired Van Scoyoc Associates to lobby on the farm bill. Carlisle Clarke, former GOP professional staffer on the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, will work on the account.