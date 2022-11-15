Bottom line

HEALTH

​Guarding Against Pandemics, a group that aims to prevent the next pandemic, hired Monument Advocacy to lobby on issues related to public health, pandemics and government preparedness. Andrew Lock, former GOP senior professional staffer on the House Homeland Security Committee, will work on the account.

TECHNOLOGY

Driverless technology firm Motional hired K&L Gates to lobby on autonomous vehicle legislation and regulatory proposals. George Riccardo, former senior policy adviser to former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, will work on the account.

British chipmaker IQE hired ML Strategies to lobby on domestic semiconductor manufacturing issues. Former Rep. Frank Guinta (R-N.H.) will work on the account.

Semiconductor developer Nantero hired Signal Group Consulting to lobby for CHIPS and Science Act funding. Paul Anderson, a former lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, will work on the account.

Information technology firm Cohesity hired Imperium Global Advisors to lobby on data management issues. Jordon Sims, former chief of staff to Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas), will work on the account.

DEFENSE

The Espy Corp. hired McHugh LeMay Associates to lobby on issues related to Department of Defense electronic warfare technology. Former Rep. John McHugh (R-N.Y.), who served as Army secretary under former President Obama, will work on the account.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Gecko Robotics hired HLP&R Advocacy to lobby on infrastructure implementation and transportation and energy issues. Tim Hannegan, former assistant director of the Government Accountability Office, will work on the account.