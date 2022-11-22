Bottom line

TECHNOLOGY

Meta Platforms hired Jeffries Strategies to lobby on issues related to privacy, security, competition, copyright piracy issues, online advertising, content and platform transparency. Stewart Jeffries, former Republican antitrust counsel on the House Judiciary Committee, will work on the account.

Crowdstrike hired Cornerstone Government Affairs to lobby for more cyber funding and policies to ensure the U.S. government can protect itself from cyber attacks. Heather Molino, former staff director for Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, will work on the account.

TAX

H&R Block hired Harbinger Strategies to lobby on tax preparation services legislation and issues related to interchange fees on electronic payments. Parker Poling, former executive director of the National Republican Congressional Committee, will work on the account.

Phillips 66 hired FTI Government Affairs to lobby on tax and infrastructure issues associated with the Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Russ Kelley, former Democratic counsel on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, will work on the account.

ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT

Kiss the Ground hired Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck to push for regenerative agriculture funding and policies in the 2023 farm bill. Former U.S. Rep. Ed Royce (R-Calif.) will work on the account.

The National Audubon Society hired Cassidy & Associates to lobby for clear energy and restoration policies. Kai Anderson, former deputy chief of staff to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.), will work on the account.