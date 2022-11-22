trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Lobbying Contracts

Bottom line

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 11/22/22 6:00 AM ET
by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 11/22/22 6:00 AM ET
K Street
Greg Nash
A K Street sign is seen in downtown Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

TECHNOLOGY

Meta Platforms hired Jeffries Strategies to lobby on issues related to privacy, security, competition, copyright piracy issues, online advertising, content and platform transparency. Stewart Jeffries, former Republican antitrust counsel on the House Judiciary Committee, will work on the account. 

Crowdstrike hired Cornerstone Government Affairs to lobby for more cyber funding and policies to ensure the U.S. government can protect itself from cyber attacks. Heather Molino, former staff director for Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, will work on the account.

TAX

H&R Block hired Harbinger Strategies to lobby on tax preparation services legislation and issues related to interchange fees on electronic payments. Parker Poling, former executive director of the National Republican Congressional Committee, will work on the account.

Phillips 66 hired FTI Government Affairs to lobby on tax and infrastructure issues associated with the Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Russ Kelley, former Democratic counsel on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, will work on the account.

ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT

Kiss the Ground hired Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck to push for regenerative agriculture funding and policies in the 2023 farm bill. Former U.S. Rep. Ed Royce (R-Calif.) will work on the account.

The National Audubon Society hired Cassidy & Associates to lobby for clear energy and restoration policies. Kai Anderson, former deputy chief of staff to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.), will work on the account.

Tags Crowdstrike Ed Royce Harry Reid K Street Kai Anderson lobbying META Parker Poling

More Lobbying Contracts News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
  2. McConnell fight with GOP opponent shifts to new battleground
  3. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  4. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  5. Reality TV’s Chrisleys sentenced for bank fraud, tax evasion
  6. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  7. Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results
  8. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  9. Pompeo says head of teacher’s union is the ‘most dangerous person in the ...
  10. DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll
  11. Juan Williams: McConnell wins Round One over Trump
  12. Seven Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024
  13. Ocasio-Cortez, Democrats slam Boebert for tweet offering ‘prayers’ after ...
  14. Voters name Trump as biggest loser of midterms
  15. Orion captures stunning views as it completes closest lunar flyby
  16. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  17. Prosecution in Trump Organization tax fraud case rests earlier than expected
  18. Republicans seize on early voting after disappointing midterms
Load more

Video

See all Video