Bottom line

Lobbying Contracts

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 11/29/22 6:00 AM ET
K Street
Greg Nash
A K Street sign is seen in downtown Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

DEFENSE

Raytheon Technologies hired Cornerstone Government Affairs to lobby on annual spending and defense bills and procurement issues. Christopher Hodgson, former deputy floor director for House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), will work on the account.

AGY Holding Corp. hired American Defense International to lobby for the use of the company’s high performance glass fiber for defense purposes. Josh Martin, former chief of staff to former House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mac Thornberry (R-Texas), will work on the account.

HEALTH CARE

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals hired DLA Piper to lobby on policies and Food and Drug Administration regulations regarding the firm’s disease areas. Former Rep. Jim Greenwood (R-Pa.), who previously led the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, will work on the account. 

Health care software firm Phreesia hired FGS Global to lobby on issues related to patient reported quality measurement. Aryana Khalid, former chief of staff at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in the Obama administration, will work on the account.

French biotech firm bioMérieux hired Groundswell Strategy to lobby on issues related to food and consumer safety. Carmen Rottenberg, former administrator of the Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, will work on the account.

TECHNOLOGY

Impulse Space, a startup seeking to make the first commercial mission to Mars, hired American Defense International to lobby on issues related to on-orbit logistics and space infrastructure. Todd Harmer, former military legislative assistant to former Sen. Saxby Chambliss (R-Ga.), will work on the account.

Tags Mac Thornberry Saxby Chambliss Steve Scalise

