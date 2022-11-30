Lobbying world

trending:

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 11/30/22 6:00 AM ET
K Street
Greg Nash
A K Street sign is seen in downtown Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Justin Goodman joined SKDK as an executive vice president in the firm’s public affairs practice. Goodman is a longtime aide to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), most recently serving as his communications director. 

Stephen Boyd joined Horizons Global Solutions as a partner. Boyd most recently served as chief of staff to Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) and previously was an assistant attorney general at the Justice Department. He is teaming up with David Lasseter, another former Trump administration official who founded the Alabama-based firm. 

The Investment Company Institute hired Wyatt Stewart as a government affairs officer. Stewart most recently was assistant vice president of federal government affairs at the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America. He previously served as a policy adviser to former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-Va.). 

Jennifer Friedman joined dialysis technology company Outset Medical as vice president of government affairs. Friedman most recently served as counselor to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Pioneer Public Affairs hired Pierson Stoecklein as a partner. Stoecklein most recently was acting executive director at the Microgrid Resources Coalition and previously was head of policy and regulatory counsel at Mainspring Energy.

