Bottom line

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 12/06/22 6:00 AM ET
TECHNOLOGY

Sony Interactive Entertainment hired Forbes Tate Partners to lobby on antitrust issues. Jeff Forbes, former staff director for Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee, will work on the account.

Recently formed U.S. chipmaker ​LA Semiconductor hired Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney to lobby for CHIPS and Science Act funding. Edward ​Hild, former chief of staff to Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), will work on the account.

Triad Semiconductor, another U.S.-based chipmaker, hired K&L Gates to lobby for chip funding. Stacy Ettinger, former senior chief counsel to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), will work on the account.

EDUCATION

The ​National School Boards Association hired BGR Government Affairs to lobby on issues related to K-12 education, appropriations and child nutrition programs. Jennifer Larkin Lukawski, former executive director of the House Republican Study Committee, will work on the account.

The National Education Association hired Van Scoyoc Associates to lobby on issues related to elementary and secondary education. Peter Oppenheim, former general counsel for Republicans on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, will work on the account.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

The ​American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee hired Hogan Lovells to lobby for congressional aid to help Pakistan deal with summer floods. Ivan Zapien, former chief of staff to Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), will work on the account.

