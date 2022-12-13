Bottom line

TECHNOLOGY

NVIDIA Corp. hired Tiber Creek Group to lobby on issues related to international trade and national security. Sean Richardson, former chief of staff to Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), will work on the account.

Japanese medical device manufacturer Masimo Corp. hired Actum LLC to lobby on issues related to intellectual property and anti-competitive behavior in the medical device supply chain. Jennifer Kaufmann, former counsel to the late Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.), will work on the account.

TRANSPORTATION

Avis Budget Car Rental hired Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck to lobby on issues related to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recalls. Geoffrey Burr, former chief of staff to former Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, will work on the account.

Electric vehicle infrastructure firm Francis Energy hired EB Consulting to lobby for funding authorized by the bipartisan infrastructure law. Eric Bunning, former senior legislative assistant to Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.), will work on the account.

FOOD SECURITY

Utah-based sustainable fertilizer developer Peak Minerals hired Holland & Knight to lobby for funding from the USDA’s Fertilizer Production Expansion Program. Peter Tabor, former director of the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service’s plant division, will work on the account.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

HSBC Technology Services (USA) Inc. hired Harbinger Strategies LLC to lobby on issues related to the financial services sector. Jonathan Slemrod, former associate director in the legislative affairs office at the Office of Management and Budget under President Trump, will work on the account.

