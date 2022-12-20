trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Lobbying Contracts

Bottom line

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 12/20/22 11:32 AM ET
by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 12/20/22 11:32 AM ET
Getty

COMPETITION

JetBlue Airways hired Bloom Strategic Counsel to lobby on the proposed merger between JetBlue and Spirit Airlines. Seth Bloom, former longtime general counsel on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee, will work on the account.

The Coalition for Ticket Fairness, which seeks to take on live entertainment giants such as Ticketmaster, hired Davidoff Hutcher & Citron to lobby on live event ticketing practices and restrictions. Jonathan McCollum, a former Obama campaign adviser, will work on the account.

The PGA Tour hired Miller Strategies to lobby on professional sports industry issues. Jeff Miller, vice chairman of former President Trump’s inaugural committee and a top GOP fundraiser, will work on the account.

Publix Super Markets hired the Brumidi Group to lobby on issues related to the food industry, hunger, and data privacy. Charles Cooper, former policy director for the House Republican Conference, will work on the account.

TECHNOLOGY

Oracle America hired Miller Strategies to lobby on issues related to database software, cloud engineered systems, procurement and intellectual property. Jonathan Hiler, former director of legislative affairs for former Vice President Pence, will work on the account.

ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions hired Crossroads Strategies to lobby on issues related to clean energy and carbon capture. Former Sen. John ​Breaux (D-La.) will work on the account.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

The Vanguard Group hired Invariant to lobby on securities and retirement savings issues. Carolyn Coda, former Republican law clerk for the Senate Finance Committee, will work on the account.

Tags ExxonMobil Jeff Miller JetBlue John Breaux K Street lobbying Obama Oracle PGA Tour Publix Trump Vanguard

More Lobbying Contracts News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Many Senate Republicans aren’t protecting Trump after Jan. 6 panel’s nod to ...
  2. After years of fighting for it, Democrats may release Trump tax return ...
  3. What made the cut in Congress’s 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion funding bill ...
  4. Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging election ...
  5. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  6. Rand Paul endorses Electoral Count Act reform
  7. Trump responds to Jan. 6 criminal referrals: ‘It strengthens me’ 
  8. How Trump is likely to be haunted by Jan. 6 panel long after its exit
  9. Congressional negotiators roll out sweeping $1.7 trillion funding bill 
  10. California cities dominate list of happiest in US: study
  11. House GOP bloc threatens to ‘thwart’ legislative priorities of GOP senators ...
  12. Facing recession and political pressure, the Fed will move inflation goalposts
  13. These are the fast-growing cities in the nation: study
  14. Musk says US has been harmed by having Warren as senator
  15. Boebert says she won’t support McCarthy without mechanism to remove Speaker
  16. Supreme Court puts brakes on Title 42’s expiration  
  17. Live coverage: Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for 4 criminal violations
  18. Kari Lake calls for imprisoning Maricopa County election officials
Load more

Video

See all Video