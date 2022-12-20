Bottom line

COMPETITION

JetBlue Airways hired Bloom Strategic Counsel to lobby on the proposed merger between JetBlue and Spirit Airlines. Seth Bloom, former longtime general counsel on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee, will work on the account.

The Coalition for Ticket Fairness, which seeks to take on live entertainment giants such as Ticketmaster, hired Davidoff Hutcher & Citron to lobby on live event ticketing practices and restrictions. Jonathan McCollum, a former Obama campaign adviser, will work on the account.

The PGA Tour hired Miller Strategies to lobby on professional sports industry issues. Jeff Miller, vice chairman of former President Trump’s inaugural committee and a top GOP fundraiser, will work on the account.

Publix Super Markets hired the Brumidi Group to lobby on issues related to the food industry, hunger, and data privacy. Charles Cooper, former policy director for the House Republican Conference, will work on the account.

TECHNOLOGY

Oracle America hired Miller Strategies to lobby on issues related to database software, cloud engineered systems, procurement and intellectual property. Jonathan Hiler, former director of legislative affairs for former Vice President Pence, will work on the account.

ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions hired Crossroads Strategies to lobby on issues related to clean energy and carbon capture. Former Sen. John ​Breaux (D-La.) will work on the account.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

The Vanguard Group hired Invariant to lobby on securities and retirement savings issues. Carolyn Coda, former Republican law clerk for the Senate Finance Committee, will work on the account.