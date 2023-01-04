Bottom line

FOOD

Starbucks Corp. hired Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas to lobby on issues related to the company’s reinvention plans, workforce programs, sustainability and economic development. Bruce Mehlman, former general counsel and policy director for the House Republican Conference, will work on the account. Starbucks also contracted with Harbinger Strategies, a firm with close ties to House GOP leaders, to lobby on the same issues.

Grubhub hired BGR Government Affairs to lobby on food insecurity, privacy and workforce issues. Robin ​Colwell, former chief counsel for Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, will work on the account.

TECHNOLOGY

Fintech firm Plaid hired Invariant to lobby on issues related to financial services data networks. Carolyn Coda, former Republican law clerk for the Senate Finance Committee, will work on the account.

The Auto Care Association hired Plurus Strategies to lobby on right to repair legislation that would allow third parties to access vehicle data. David Leiter, former chief of staff to then-Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.), will work on the account.

Voyager Space Holdings hired BGR Government Affairs to lobby on issues related to space station design and innovative systems. Erskine ​Wells, former deputy chief of staff to Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), will work on the account.

REFORM

The Coalition Against Unjust Sentencing hired Squire Patton Boggs to lobby for sentencing reform measures. Thomas Andrews, former director of member services for then-Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), will work on the account.