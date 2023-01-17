Bottom Line: Live Nation adds more lobbying firepower

ANTITRUST

Live Nation Entertainment, which is facing scrutiny in Washington over its market dominance, hired Stewart Strategies and Solutions to lobby on regulatory and legislative issues related to the entertainment industry. Jennifer Stewart, former legislative director for Rep. Greg Meeks (D-N.Y.), will work on the account.

TECHNOLOGY

Binance Holdings, a leading crypto exchange that has been rapidly losing assets in recent months, hired Hogan Lovells to lobby on crypto industry issues. Ivan ​Zapien, former chief of staff to Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), will work on the account.

The Flex Association, a trade group representing Uber, Lyft and other gig companies, hired Ulman Public Policy to lobby on issues impacting the app-based economy. Kathryn Branson, former legislative assistant for former Rep. Lou Barletta (R-Pa.), will work on the account.

INFRASTRUCTURE

The American Concrete Pavement Association hired Tai Ginsberg & Associates to lobby on implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure law and push for sustainable pavement technology. Gus Maples, former professional staffer on the House Appropriations Committee’s transportation subcommittee, will work on the account.

Online notarization company Notarize hired Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck to lobby on the Secure Notarization Act, a bill that allows for nationwide remote online notarization. Nadeam Elshami, former chief of staff to former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), will work on the account.

DEFENSE

Aerospace company Mercury Systems hired A1.9 Strategies to lobby on Department of Defense research and development, sustainable programs and procurement. Michael Higdon, former chief of staff to Rep. Hal Rogers (R-Texas), a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, will work on the account.

Bottom Line is a weekly column documenting lobbying contracts filed with Congress.