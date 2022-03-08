Bottom line
TECHNOLOGY
Verizon Communications Inc. hired Marshall & Popp LLC to lobby on telecommunications industry issues including broadband infrastructure and corporate taxation. Hazen Marshall, former policy director for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), will work on the account.
The Digital Chamber of Commerce hired the Delta Strategy Group to lobby on issues related to blockchain and digital assets. Scott Parsons, former chief of staff to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, will work on the account.
Semiconductor manufacturer Quantum Materials Corp. hired Podesta.com to lobby on issues related to federal pharmaceutical evaluation processes and contracting issues. Longtime Democratic lobbyist and fundraiser Tony Podesta will work on the account.
TRANSPORTATION
Alaska Airlines hired JTR Strategies LLC to lobby on aviation industry staffing issues and support efforts to help the industry recover from the pandemic. Jenny Rosenberg, former acting assistant secretary for aviation and international affairs at the Department of Transportation, will work on the account.
The National Automobile Dealers Association hired Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP to lobby on issues related to dealer inventory and supply chain shortages. Russ Sullivan, former Democratic staff director for the Senate Finance Committee, will work on the account.
APPROPRIATIONS
Astra Space Operations Inc. hired Velocity Government Relations LLC to lobby on defense and NASA appropriations bills. Erin Neal, former legislative assistant to then-Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), now the NASA administrator, will work on the account.
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe hired Patterson Earnhart Real Bird & Wilson LLP to lobby on appropriations bills, the return of tribal lands and other tribal issues. Rollie Wilson, former Democratic senior counsel for the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, will work on the account.
