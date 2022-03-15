Bottom line

DEFENSE

​General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. hired FifeStrategies LLC to lobby on issues and funding related to unmanned aerial vehicles. Menda Fife, former Democratic professional staffer for the Senate Appropriations Committee, will work on the account.

​Honeywell International Inc. hired Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP to lobby on issues related to international tax, appropriations and Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization. Ari Zimmerman, former Republican professional staffer for the House Armed Services Committee, will work on the account.

Oracle Corp. hired Resolution Public Affairs to lobby on issues around cloud computing. Heather ​McHugh, former legislative director for Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), will work on the account.

​Siemens Corp. hired TheGROUP D.C. LLC to lobby on the National Defense Authorization Act, Build Back Better climate provisions and infrastructure implementation. Kwabena Nsiah, former chief of staff to White House adviser and former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.), will work on the account.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Crypto.com hired Miller Strategies LLC to lobby on issues around cryptocurrency regulation. Jeff Miller, vice chairman of former President Trump’s inaugural committee, will work on the account.

Riot Blockchain Inc. hired Holland & Knight LLP to educate lawmakers on the bitcoin mining industry and monitor cryptocurrency legislation and regulation. Former Rep. Ron Klein (D-Fla.) will work on the account.

MSCI hired Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP to lobby on issues related to financial services and index provider regulations. Katelynn Bradley, former Democratic director of investor and capital markets policy for the House Financial Services Committee, will work on the account.