Bottom line

FINANCIAL SERVICES

​Bank of America Corp. hired Tiber Creek Group to lobby on financial services issues. ​Jeff ​Shapiro, former ​chief of staff to Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.), ranking member on the House Ways and Means trade subcommittee, will work on the account.

Crypto exchange Kraken hired Invariant LLC to lobby on cryptocurrency issues. Amy Swonger, former director of legislative affairs and assistant to the president in the Trump administration, will work on the account.

TECHNOLOGY

​Amazon Web Services hired Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies to lobby on issues related to cloud computing. Madison Smith, former legislative assistant to Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and former government affairs adviser at Amazon Web Services, will work on the account.

The National Association of Software and Service Companies, an Indian trade association, hired Squire Patton Boggs to lobby on issues related to STEM education and workforce development programs. David Stewart, former Republican staff director of the House Ways and Means Committee, will work on the account.

Leidos Inc. hired Team Hallahan LLC to lobby on the federal budget and congressional appropriations bills. Kate Hallahan, former Democratic clerk for the House Appropriations transportation subcommittee, will work on the account.

HEALTH CARE

Pardes Biosciences hired Ricchetti Inc. to lobby on issues related to the development of COVID-19 therapies. Jeff Ricchetti, brother of White House counselor Steve Ricchetti, will work on the account.

DEMOCRACY

Issue One hired Crossroads Strategies LLC to lobby on legislation to update the Electoral Count Act. Former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) will work on the account.