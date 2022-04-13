Lobbying world

The Crypto Council for Innovation hired former Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) as chief political affairs strategist. Gardner, a one-term senator, previously chaired the Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy and led the National Republican Senatorial Committee from 2017 to 2019.

David Urban joined BGR Group as managing director. Urban most recently was executive vice president of North American corporate affairs at ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company. He previously advised former President Trump’s 2020 and 2016 presidential campaigns.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation hired Rob Glenn as vice president of global resilience. Glenn most recently served as director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s office of business, industry and infrastructure integration.

Tyson Foods Inc. hired Andy York as vice president of government affairs. York most recently was executive director of federal affairs for General Motors and previously served as chief of staff to former Sen. Mark Pryor (D-Ark.).

Eric May joined TIAA as director of federal government affairs. May most recently served as legislative director for Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.).

The American Gaming Association hired Tres York as senior director of government relations. York previously was legislative director for the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The Student Borrower Protection Center hired Jackie Filson as head of communications. Filson previously led communications at the Open Markets Institute and Food & Water Watch.