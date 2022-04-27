Lobbying world

Karen Keller joined Airlines for America as chief of staff. Keller most recently was chief operating officer at PLUS Communications and previously served as special assistant and personal secretary to former President George W. Bush.

Lauren Diekman joined Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP as a senior policy adviser. Diekman most recently was senior director for the U.S.-India Business Council at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and previously served as India adviser for the Department of Energy.

Crypto group Stellar Development Foundation hired Adam Minehardt as head of government relations. Minehardt most recently was director of federal government affairs at Citibank and previously served as chief of staff to Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-N.Y.).

Chris Connelly joined the American Society of Mechanical Engineers as senior director of government relations. Connelly most recently served as chief of staff to Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) and previously was director of communications at the Department of Agriculture in the George W. Bush administration.

Maria Bowie joined Strategic Marketing Innovations as a vice president. Bowie previously served as deputy chief of staff to Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) and most recently was director of government affairs at Leidos.

Grocery delivery service Gorillas hired Alex Gabriel as senior manager of public affairs. Gabriel most recently was political manager at the LGBTQ Victory Fund and previously was senior adviser for engagement on President Biden’s campaign.

Cristina Marcos joined ROKK Solutions as a senior account director. Marcos most recently was a congressional reporter at The Hill and previously was a segment producer for MSNBC’s “Meet the Press Daily.”