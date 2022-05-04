Lobbying world

Monica Matoush joined Invariant LLC as director of communications. Matoush most recently served as senior adviser to the under secretary of Defense for personnel and readiness. She previously served as Democratic communications director for the House Armed Services Committee.

Keagan Lenihan joined Philip Morris International Inc. as vice president of government affairs and public policy and head of its D.C. office. Lenihan previously served as chief of staff of the Food and Drug Administration and previously led operations at medical device company Altoida Inc.

Kate Marks joined Venn Strategies as senior vice president. Marks most recently served as deputy assistant secretary in the Department of Energy’s office of cybersecurity, energy security and emergency response.

Jim McGreevy will join the Coca-Cola Co. as vice president of public policy, federal government relations and political engagement. McGreevy most recently was president and CEO of the Beer Institute.

Daniel Feldman rejoined Covington & Burling LLP as a partner in the firm’s D.C. office. Feldman most recently served as chief of staff and counselor to Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

ROKK Solutions hired Evelyn Swan as an account executive. Swan mostly recently was press secretary for Better Markets and previously served as deputy press secretary for Sen. Angus King (I-Maine).

Monument Strategies hired Anna Nix Kumar as a principal. Kumar most recently led her own firm, Dakota Advisory, and previously was communications director for the North Dakota Republican Party and press secretary for Ken Cuccinelli’s 2013 Virginia gubernatorial campaign.