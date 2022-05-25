Lobbying world

Kim Corbin joined Pioneer Public Affairs as a partner. Corbin most recently served as senior adviser to House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) and previously was staff director of the U.S. Joint Economic Committee under Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.).

Maria Pica Karp joined food processing company ADM as vice president of global government relations. Pica Karp most recently was corporate affairs executive adviser at Chevron Corp. and previously served as the National Security Council’s director for human rights and democracy in the George W. Bush administration.

Steve Shur joined Hertz as vice president of government affairs for electric vehicle strategy. Shur previously was president and CEO of the Travel Technology Association for nearly a decade.

DoorDash hired Robert Yeakel as manager of federal government relations. Yeakel most recently was vice president of government relations at the National Grocers Association and previously served as Republican policy adviser for the House Budget Committee.

ACA Connects named Grant Spellmeyer as the organization’s next president and CEO. Spellmeyer most recently was vice president of government affairs at US Cellular.

Dominic Nordel and Will Burger joined Americans for Prosperity as federal legislative liaisons. Nordel previously served as a legislative assistant to Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.). Burger previously served as senior policy adviser to former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.).

Planned Parenthood hired Gabby Richards as director of federal advocacy communications. Richards most recently was an account supervisor at BerlinRosen and previously served as communications director for Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.).