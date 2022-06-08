Lobbying world

JBS USA appointed Karla Thieman as senior vice president of public policy and government affairs. Thieman most recently was a partner at Finsbury Glover Hering’s food and agriculture practice and previously served as chief of staff to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in the Obama administration.

Paul Arcangeli joined Invariant as a principal advising clients on defense, technology and biotechnology issues. Arcangeli previously served as the longtime Democratic staff director of the House Armed Services Committee.

Dentons Global Advisors hired Patrick Casey as a partner. Casey, the son of Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), previously was a partner at Wilmington law firm Elliott Greenleaf.

Adrielle Churchill Wiese joined SMI as a vice president helping lead the firm’s defense portfolio. Churchill Wiese previously served as senior director of legislative affairs at the National Security Council under former President Trump and most recently was a vice president at American Global Strategies.

Robert Mathias joined Forbes Tate Partners as managing partner. Mathias most recently was chief of external affairs at the National Park Foundation and previously led North American operations at Ogilvy Public Relations.

Chad Tanner joined Monument Advocacy in the firm’s cybersecurity and technology policy practice. Tanner most recently served as a longtime Democratic professional staff member for the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Kate Meyer joined Waxman Strategies as director of health policy. Meyer most recently was interim executive director of the Girls Gotta Run Foundation and previously was health communications manager at Planned Parenthood Federation of America.