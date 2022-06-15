Lobbying world

Tim Robinson joined the Tiber Creek Group as a lobbyist. Robinson previously served as chief counsel to House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone (D-N.J.). He also served as legislative director and senior policy counsel to Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.), a fellow committee member.

The American Petroleum Institute named Amanda Eversole as executive vice president and chief advocacy officer. Eversole joined the lobbying group in 2018 as chief operating officer and previously led public affairs at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Matthew Cutts joined Dentons as head of its U.S. policy and government relations group. Cutts previously was a longtime partner at Squire Patton Boggs LLP.

The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies hired Alex Gleason as assistant vice president of federal and political affairs. Gleason most recently was a vice president at Crossroads Strategies and previously served as a legislative assistant to former Rep. Ed Royce (R-Calif.).

Anne Balcer joined the Independent Community Bankers of America as senior executive vice president of government relations and public policy. Balcer most recently was executive vice president, general counsel and internal auditor for Forbright Bank in Chevy Chase, Md.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce elected Mark Ordan as its board chair. Orden, who succeeds former Schneider National CEO Chris Lofgren, currently serves as CEO of physician practice company Pediatrix.

The Bockorny Group hired Joe Bliss as a principal. Bliss previously served as senior field representative for Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and staff director for the Senate Environment and Public Works regulatory oversight subcommittee.