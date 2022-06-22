Lobbying world

Shari Yost Gold joined Invariant LLC as a senior adviser on the firm’s public affairs team. Yost Gold, who owns her own consulting firm, was a longtime adviser and campaign consultant for Vice President Harris dating back to her time as California attorney general.

Julie Dunne joined Monument Advocacy as a principal. Dunne previously served as commissioner of the General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service in the Trump administration and staff director of the House Oversight and Government Reform government operations subcommittee.

Ted Lehman joined Todd Strategy Group as a principal. Lehman most recently served as chief of staff to Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and previously was chief counsel for nominations on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Arthur Sidney joined Forbes Tate Partners as a senior vice president on the firm’s government affairs team. Sidney previously served as chief of staff to Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) and most recently was vice president of public policy at the Computer and Communications Industry Association.

MetLife Inc. hired Chris Rosello as vice president and head of federal government relations. Rosello most recently led regulatory strategy at HSBC and previously served as deputy assistant secretary for legislative affairs at the Treasury Department.

Jessica Calio and Thomas Culligan joined Raytheon Technologies as senior directors. Calio previously served as special assistant to the assistant secretary of defense of legislative affairs and Culligan was legislative director for former Rep. Frank Wolf (R-Va.). Both most recently did federal legislative affairs at Boeing.

Invariant LLC hired Ian Foley as a director. Foley previously served as legislative director for former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and senior policy adviser to Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.).