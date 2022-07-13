Lobbying world

Subject Matter hired Lindsay Kryzak as senior vice president of policy communications and Caitlin Canter as a lobbyist. Kryzak most recently served as director of public affairs at the Federal Trade Commission and previously led digital media for Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.). Canter most recently was a principal at Capitol Counsel and previously served as deputy chief of staff to former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.).

Laurie Rubiner joined Kelley Drye & Warren LLP as a member of the firm’s government relations and public policy practice. Rubiner previously served as special counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee, chief of staff to Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and legislative director to then-Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.). She most recently was executive vice president for domestic programs at the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

Monument Advocacy hired Andrew Lock to its government relations practice. Lock most recently served as a senior professional staff member on the House Homeland Security Committee and previously was a legislative assistant for Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.).

Former Sen. Mo Cowan (D-Mass.) joined startup accelerator MassChallenge as chairman of the board. Cowan, who briefly served in the Senate in 2013 to replace John Kerry, is currently chief legal and external affairs officer at Devoted Health.

Tyler Roberts joined Forbes Tate Partners as a senior vice president. Roberts previously served as a legislative assistant for Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and most recently was a vice president at Venn Strategies.

Anna Platt joined the Public Affairs Council as senior manager of government affairs. Platt most recently led membership and advocacy engagement at Research!America and previously served as legislative director for Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.).

The Independent Community Bankers of America hired Anne Balcer as senior executive vice president for chief government relations and public policy. Balcer most recently was executive vice president, general counsel and internal auditor for Forbright Bank in Chevy Chase, Md.