Lobbying world

Intel Corp. hired Steve Pinkos to its global government affairs team as senior director of security policy. Pinkos previously served as deputy national security adviser under former President Trump and policy director for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

The Consumer Brands Association named Stacy Papadopoulos as its interim CEO. Papadopoulos joined the organization in 2019 as general counsel and senior vice president of operations. The trade group will search for a permanent chief executive to replace outgoing CEO Geoff Freeman, who was named CEO of the U.S. Travel Association.

Kenneth Gross joined Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP as senior political law counsel and consultant. Gross previously led the political law practice at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP for more than three decades. He previously served as ​​associate general counsel of the Federal Election Commission.

Diana Oo joined Netflix Inc. as head of U.S. federal affairs. She most recently was vice president of government relations and policy at Univision and previously served as Democratic counsel on the House Judiciary Committee.

Mastercard Inc. hired Stephen Sandora as director of federal government affairs. Sandora most recently served as a GOP professional staffer on the House Financial Services Committee and previously was a special adviser at the Treasury Department’s office of economic policy.

Andrew Newhart joined the U.S. Travel Association as a senior director of government relations. Newhart most recently was director of policy and legislation at the American Bus Association and previously served as a Democratic legislative assistant for the House Homeland Security Committee.

The Retail Industry Leaders Association hired Sarah Gilmore as director of supply chain. Gilmore most recently was a global government affairs coordinator at Airlines for America.