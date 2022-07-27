Lobbying world

trending:

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 07/27/22 6:00 AM ET
Getty

Jay Carney joined Airbnb as global head of policy and communications. Carney previously served as White House press secretary under former President Obama and most recently was Amazon’s senior vice president of global corporate affairs.

Invariant hired Amanda Bailey to its communications and public affairs team. Bailey was the lead fundraiser for Vice President Harris’s 2020 presidential campaign and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). She is a senior adviser for the Black Economic Alliance.  

The Semiconductor Industry Association hired Stewart Barber and Molly O’Leary as directors of government affairs. Barber previously served as director of international initiatives and outreach in the Trump White House. O’Leary previously served as policy adviser to Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.).

The Crypto Council for Innovation hired Linda Jeng as chief global regulatory officer and general counsel and Brett Quick as head of government affairs. Jeng is a former senior aide to the Federal Reserve Board. Quick previously served as GOP staff director of the Senate Banking Committee’s national security subcommittee.

Tyson Foods added Tim Daniels as senior manager of government affairs. Daniels most recently served as deputy chief of staff and counsel to Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.), the acting ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee’s agriculture subcommittee.

Michael Williams joined Forbes Tate Partners as a senior vice president in the firm’s government relations practice. Williams previously served as legislative director for Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) and was an aide to former Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.).

Blair Kiser joined social sector nonprofit Social Current as senior director of government relations. Kiser previously served as a professional staffer on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis and most recently led advocacy at NephCure Kidney International.

