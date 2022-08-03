Lobbying world

Amazon Web Services hired Judd Smith as a lobbyist. Smith most recently served as GOP counsel on the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he was helping draft antitrust legislation to crack down on Amazon and other tech giants that has lost momentum in Congress.

Michael LaRosa joined Hamilton Place Strategies as a managing director. LaRosa is stepping down as first lady Jill Biden’s top spokesperson and special assistant to President Biden. Prior to his time at the White House, he served as deputy director for the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee under Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Blackstone hired Michael Shapiro as managing director of government affairs. Shapiro most recently served as a member of the Biden White House infrastructure implementation task force and previously was deputy assistant Transportation secretary for economic policy.

Kevin Fogarty, Carissa Fana, Mike McKay and Chris Berardini launched Purple Apple, a government relations firm focused on New York clients. Fogarty served as chief of staff to former Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.), Fana was a senior legislative assistant to Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.), McKay was a senior policy adviser for Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) and Berardini was chief of staff to former Rep. Michael Grimm (R-N.Y.)

Monica Trauzzi joined Invariant as a director of climate and sustainability. Trauzzi most recently was senior director of external communications and climate finance strategy and engagement and previously was managing editor at E&E News.

The National Association of Chain Drug Stores hired Kate Ilahi and Whitney Jones as directors of congressional relations. Ilahi most recently was director of government relations for 340B Health. Jones most recently served as a health policy analyst for the Senate Republican Policy Committee.

Andrea Bruce joined Hogan Lovells as a senior counsel in the firm’s food and beverage regulatory practice. Bruce previously was director and assistant general counsel of regulatory and mergers and acquisitions at Hershey’s.