Lobbying world

Drew O’Brien joined Seven Letter as a partner. O’Brien most recently was executive vice president and managing director at Burson Cohn & Wolfe and previously served as special representative for global partnerships under then-Secretary of State John Kerry.

Illy Jaffer joined the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association as managing director of federal government relations. Jaffer most recently led federal lobbying at the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and previously was an advance associate for President Biden’s 2020 campaign.

Jaymi Light joined software firm SAS as a federal government relations strategist. Light most recently was government affairs principal at Cigna and previously served as health policy director for Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.).

Growth Energy hired Mary Kate Munro as a government affairs director. Munro most recently served as legislative assistant for Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), ranking member of the Senate Agriculture rural development and energy subcommittee.

Guillermo Christensen joined K&L Gates as a partner in the firm’s antitrust, competition and trade regulation practice. Christensen previously was office managing partner at Ice Miller and previously served as a longtime intelligence officer at the Central Intelligence Agency.

Ally Financial hired Stephen Hostelley as director of government relations. Hostelley most recently served as deputy chief of staff and legislative director for Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio).

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney hired Jarah Doosé as an adviser in its government relations group. Doosé most recently served as community outreach coordinator for Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.).