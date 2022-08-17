trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Lobbying Hires

Lobbying world

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 08/17/22 6:00 AM ET
Greg Nash

SKDK named Doug Thornell as its next chief executive officer. Thornell joined the consulting firm in 2011 as managing director. He previously was a senior adviser at the Democratic National Committee and national press secretary at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. 

Linda Lourie joined WestExec Advisors as a senior adviser. Lourie most recently served as assistant director for research and technology at the Biden White House and previously served as associate general counsel at the Department of Defense. 

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce hired Watson McLeish as senior vice president of tax policy. McLeish most recently was tax counsel at the Tax Executives Institute and previously was a tax manager at Ernst & Young. 

Saudi Arabia-backed pro golf league LIV Golf hired Jonathan Grella as its chief communications officer. Grella most recently was president of JAG Public Affairs and previously was executive vice president of public affairs at the U.S. Travel Association. 

Former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler and former Rep. Mike Bishop (R-Mich.) joined the advisory board of the White Coat Waste Project, a group that aims to stop taxpayer-funded experiments on animals.

Hamilton Place Strategies hired Brendan Conley as a director. Conley most recently served as communications director for Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). 

Alice Nettles joined Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney as a government relations adviser. Nettles previously was a senior associate at Precision Strategies.

Tags Andrew Wheeler hires Jonathan Grella Joni Ernst K Street LIV Golf lobbying Mike Bishop SKDK WestExec Advisors

More Lobbying Hires News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson: Trump ...
  2. Fetterman campaign raises $500K in ...
  3. Demings up by 4 points in challenge ...
  4. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
  5. Feds cut Colorado River allocation to ...
  6. Trump’s declassification claim may ...
  7. Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming primary
  8. Obama: Climate, health care bill ‘a ...
  9. FBI search cements Trump’s hold on ...
  10. Live results: Alaska and Wyoming ...
  11. Laura Ingraham: Voters might say ...
  12. Key takeaways from Cheney’s loss in ...
  13. Five questions about Liz Cheney’s ...
  14. Former Afghan president agrees ...
  15. Trump says temperature ‘has to be ...
  16. Dodge discontinuing gas-powered ...
  17. Giuliani on being told he’s target ...
  18. Palin advances in race for Alaska ...
Load more

Video

See all Video