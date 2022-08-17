Lobbying world

SKDK named Doug Thornell as its next chief executive officer. Thornell joined the consulting firm in 2011 as managing director. He previously was a senior adviser at the Democratic National Committee and national press secretary at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Linda Lourie joined WestExec Advisors as a senior adviser. Lourie most recently served as assistant director for research and technology at the Biden White House and previously served as associate general counsel at the Department of Defense.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce hired Watson McLeish as senior vice president of tax policy. McLeish most recently was tax counsel at the Tax Executives Institute and previously was a tax manager at Ernst & Young.

Saudi Arabia-backed pro golf league LIV Golf hired Jonathan Grella as its chief communications officer. Grella most recently was president of JAG Public Affairs and previously was executive vice president of public affairs at the U.S. Travel Association.

Former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler and former Rep. Mike Bishop (R-Mich.) joined the advisory board of the White Coat Waste Project, a group that aims to stop taxpayer-funded experiments on animals.

Hamilton Place Strategies hired Brendan Conley as a director. Conley most recently served as communications director for Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa).

Alice Nettles joined Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney as a government relations adviser. Nettles previously was a senior associate at Precision Strategies.