Lobbying world

Antonia Ferrier joined the International Republican Institute as vice president for external affairs. Ferrier previously served as staff director for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and most recently was chief strategy and communications officer at the CGCN Group.

Meta hired Blake Peterson to its content policy regulation team. Peterson, a longtime State Department staffer, most recently served as acting coordinator of the department’s digital freedom unit.

Ashleigh Wilson joined steel producer Nucor Corp. as federal government affairs manager and counsel. Wilson most recently served as legislative director and counsel to House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.).

Intel Corp. hired Allin Hedge as chief of staff for international government affairs. Hedge previously served as a longtime Commerce Department staffer, most recently as chief of staff and senior adviser to the assistant secretary for global markets.

Micron Technology hired Patrick Finnegan as director of government affairs. Finnegan previously served as special assistant to former Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) and most recently was federal government affairs director at the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies.

The U.S. Cannabis Council named Khadijah Tribble as its new CEO. Tribble most recently was senior vice president of corporate responsibility at Curaleaf. He will replace Steven Hawkins, who led the marijuana industry lobbying group since its formation last year.

The Nature Conservancy elected former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-Tenn.) as its board chair. Frist, who will begin his three-year term in October, joined the environmental organization’s board in 2015.