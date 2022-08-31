Lobbying world

Erin Pelton joined e-commerce company Shopify as vice president of communications and public affairs. Pelton most recently served as special assistant to President Biden and chief of staff at the White House Domestic Policy Council.

Reggie McCrimmon joined Google as government affairs and public policy manager. McCrimmon most recently was public policy manager at Twitter and previously served as director of member services and external affairs for the Congressional Black Caucus.

JBS USA named Allison Crittenden as senior director of government affairs. Crittenden most recently was director of government affairs at the American Farm Bureau Federation and previously served as senior legislative assistant to Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Ark.).

Mike Romanowski joined electric aircraft firm Archer Aviation as head of government relations. Romanowski is a Federal Aviation Administration veteran who most recently served as director of policy and innovation at the agency’s Aircraft Certification Service.

Stewart Alvarez rejoined the Travel Technology Association as interim president and CEO. Alvarez, a founding member of Travel Tech, came out of retirement to lead the trade association. He most recently was head of industry affairs for the Americas at travel technology firm Amadeus.

UScellular hired Rebecca Murphy Thompson as vice president of government affairs. Murphy Thompson most recently led communications and public policy at Twilio and previously was executive vice president and general counsel at the Competitive Carriers Association.