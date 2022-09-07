Lobbying world

ExxonMobil hired Jamie Wall as vice president of its Washington office. Wall previously served as legislative assistant to Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and most recently was executive vice president of advocacy at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

Estefanía Rodriguez joined theGROUP as a principal. Rodriguez most recently served as chief of staff to Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Ga.) and previously was policy director for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

KDCR Partners hired Mary Dee Beal as a principal. Beal most recently was a policy analyst for the Senate Republican Policy Committee and previously served as chief of staff to the deputy secretary at the Department of Agriculture.

Sharon Lindan Mayl joined DLA Piper as a partner in the firm’s FDA regulatory group. An FDA veteran of nearly 30 years, she most recently served as senior adviser for policy to the deputy commissioner for food policy and response.

Danielle Beck joined Invariant as director of government relations. Beck most recently was senior executive director of government affairs at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and previously served as senior legislative assistant to former Rep. Tom Rooney (R-Fla.).

Signal Group announced seven new hires including Matt Lockwood as executive vice president and Marcus Frias as senior manager. Lockwood previously was managing director at the Clyde Group and chief of staff for geo products at Google. Frias most recently served as communications director to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.).

Rishi Banerjee joined the Consumer Brands Association as senior director of SmartLabel. Banerjee most recently was regulatory and industry affairs lead at Amazon.

DiRoma Eck & Co. hired Drew Cole as a senior adviser. Cole most recently was a partner at Roberti Global and previously was director of government relations at Quinn Gillespie & Associates.