Lobbying world

Former government officials launched the Council for Innovation Promotion, a pro-intellectual property coalition. Frank Cullen, the longtime president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Innovation Policy Center, will lead the group. Andrei Iancu and David Kappos, both of whom served as under secretary of Commerce for intellectual property and director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, will co-chair the organization’s board.

Cole Rojewski joined RBW Group as a partner. Rojewski previously served as chief of staff to Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas), ranking member on the House Appropriations Committee.

Alison Graab joined the Alpine Group as a senior vice president. Graab comes from the Senate Appropriations Committee’s transportation subcommittee, where she served as a Republican clerk and staff director.

Jennifer Thornton joined the Business Roundtable as vice president for trade and international. Thornton most recently served as trade counsel for Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee and previously was a senior policy adviser at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

JBS tapped Jason Weller as its first global chief sustainability officer. Weller most recently led sustainability at Land O’Lakes and previously served as chief of the Natural Resources Conservation Service at the Department of Agriculture in the Obama administration.

Michael O’Mara joined the Clyde Group as its first president and chief operating officer. O’Mara previously was a top executive at marketing and advertising firm IMRE.