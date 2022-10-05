Lobbying world

Will Dunham joined Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck as a policy director. Dunham most recently served as deputy chief of staff for policy to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Dunham previously was executive director of the Republican Study Committee.

Stephanie Barna joined Covington & Burling’s public policy practice as of counsel. Barna most recently served as general counsel on the Senate Armed Services Committee and previously was principal deputy assistant secretary of Defense for manpower and reserve affairs.

David Marten joined Elevate Government Affairs as an executive vice president. Marten most recently served as legislative director for Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), who chairs the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld hired Jan Walter as a senior policy adviser working with organizations with business interests outside of the U.S. Walter previously served as senior intellectual property adviser for the U.K. government.

The Financial Technology Association hired Angelena Bradfield as head of policy and government relations. Bradfield most recently was a senior vice president at the Bank Policy Institute, where she led anti-money laundering and sanctions policy.

Tilden Katz joined Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies as a senior principal leading the firm’s strategic communications practice. Katz previously did communications work at Smithbucklin, FTI Consulting and APCO Worldwide.

Mastercard hired Rachel Kelly as director of public policy. Kelly most recently served as chief of staff to Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-Wash.) and previously was deputy chief of staff to Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.).