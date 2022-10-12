Lobbying world

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization named Rachel King as its interim president and CEO. King previously was CEO of GlycoMimetics. The hire comes after Michelle McMurry-Heath stepped down from her position as president and CEO of the biotech industry group, which said it will search for a full-time successor.

The Beer Institute appointed Brian Crawford as its next president and CEO. Crawford comes from the American Hotel & Lodging Association, where he led government affairs. He previously served as chief of staff to former Rep. Tom Rooney (R-Fla.).

Salt Point Strategies hired Jerry Leverich as a counsel. Leverich comes from the House Energy and Commerce committee’s communications and technology subcommittee, where he served as chief Democratic counsel.

The Plastics Industry Association hired Mark O’Connell as vice president of government affairs. O’Connell most recently led government affairs at Cognizant Technology Solutions and previously served as deputy associate administrator at the Environmental Protection Agency.

Jared Eichhorn joined Japanese automotive parts supplier DENSO as senior manager for government affairs. Eichhorn most recently was director of federal affairs at the Alliance for Automotive Innovation and previously served as cloakroom director for former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.).

Susan Evans and Bentley Nettles joined GrayRobinson as beverage consultants in the firm’s alcohol beverage practice. Evans previously served as director of the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau’s office of industry and state outreach. Nettles served as executive director of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association hired Karen Bailey-Chapman as senior vice president of public and government affairs. Bailey-Chapman most recently was senior vice president of external affairs at the American Beverage Association.