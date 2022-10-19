Lobbying world

Mac Bernstein, John Merrigan, Jessica Woolley and Stephanie Jebeyli joined Dentons Global Advisors from DLA Piper. Bernstein, a former professional staffer on the House Banking Committee, and Merrigan, former chair of DLA Piper’s federal law and policy group, are joining Dentons Global Advisors as partners. Woolley is joining as an associate partner, and Jebeyli is joining as a director.

Exxon Mobil hired Jamie Wall to lead its Washington, D.C., office. Wall comes from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, where she was executive vice president of advocacy. She previously served as legislative assistant to Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.).

Noah Phillips joined Cravath, Swaine & Moore as a partner and co-chair of the firm’s antitrust practice. Phillips most recently served as a GOP commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission and previously was chief counsel to Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

Deirdre Schifeling joined the American Civil Liberties Union as national political director. Schifeling most recently served as advocacy director at the White House and previously was executive director of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

CVS Health hired Gary Nuzzi as vice president of public and government affairs. Nuzzi most recently was senior vice president for public affairs at Adfero.

Signal Group promoted Blake Androff to chair of public affairs. Androff, who joined the firm in 2019 and became managing director in April, previously served as executive director of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

Catherine Gorman joined the Climate Action Campaign as communications manager. Gorman most recently was a senior marketing associate at Waxman Strategies.